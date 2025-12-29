All of the Trump controversies Speaker Mike Johnson was unaware of in 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson was often found to be out of the loop when questioned by the press over the latest Donald Trump controversy during 2025.

Despite overseeing the longest government shutdown in history, the Republican leader in the House was often unaware of comments or acts from the President.

When questioned by the press on issues such as a $400m Qatari jet “gift,” the Epstein files, or a cryptocurrency billionaire pardon, Johnson would often pivot to the fact he had not been able to keep up with the news and, therefore, could not comment.