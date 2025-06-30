John Travolta shocks fan dressed as Danny Zuko in surprise Grease concert

Watch as John Travolta made a surprise appearance at a Grease sing-a-long event dressed as Danny Zuko.

In a video shared to his Instagram on Saturday (28 June), the star donned a leather jacket and a wig to recreate the iconic character’s signature look as he walked out on stage to thunderous applause.

“Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the ‘GREASE’ Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko,” Travolta wrote in the caption.

“No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening.”