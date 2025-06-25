Gareth Southgate has revealed Prince William gave inspiring dressing-room speeches to his former England squad.

The former manager, who led the Three Lions to consecutive European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024 and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, received a knighthood for his services to football from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (25 June).

Sir Gareth, who said he was “more emotional” than he thought he would be receiving the accolade, praised Prince William.

He told Sky Sports: “He is an incredible supporter of England team

“We have shared some amazing moments where he has spoke brilliantly to the team so it was great to see him again.”