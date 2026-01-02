Watch: Man swats at flames before Swiss ski resort fire turns deadly

Video shows the moment a New Year’s Eve reveller attempted to put out the flames of a deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort bar that has killed at least 47 people.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday (1 January), a fire tore through the bar in Crans Montana, where hundreds had gathered to ring in 2026. More than 100 others have been injured in the blaze.

Footage shows an individual wearing a white t-shirt trying to put out the flames before they quickly began to engulf the basement, which was mainly filled with young party-goers.

While officials said it was too early to determine the fire's cause, investigators have already ruled out that it could have been an attack.