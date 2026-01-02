Italian golfer, 16, named as first victim of tragic Swiss ski resort bar fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first victim of a devastating fire in a Swiss ski resort bar has been named, as the painstaking identification process of bodies continues.

At least 40 people were killed and another 115 injured after a blaze engulfed the Crans-Montana resort’s Le Constellation bar shortly after midnight on Thursday. It has been described as one of Switzerland’s “worst tragedies”.

Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old athlete who lived in Dubai, was staying in the Crans-Montana resort with his family. He went to the resort bar with two friends on New Year’s Eve, Italian media reported.

In a statement, the Italian Golf Federation said it mourned the death of “a young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values".

open image in gallery Emanuele Galeppini was a 16-year-old athlete who lived in Dubai ( Instagram/@italiangolffederation )

"In this time of great sorrow, our thoughts go out to his family and all those who loved him,” they said.

His page on the World Amateur Golf Ranking website described him as an Italian junior golfer who "loves to golf, compete and eat".

Last year, he claimed the championship title at the Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open.

The news came as authorities warned that identification of other victims could take days or even weeks due to the severe nature of the burns.

The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known, but officials have ruled out an attack.

Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV they were inside when they saw a male bartender lifting a female bartender on his shoulders as she held a lit candle in a bottle. The flames spread, collapsing the wooden ceiling, they told the broadcaster.

Video footage appears to show the ceiling of the bar rapidly catching fire, though attorney general Beatrice Pilloud declined to confirm the reports in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

open image in gallery Authorities have ruled out the fire as an ‘attack’ ( X/@Tyroneking36852 )

One of the women described a crowd surge as people frantically tried to escape from a basement nightclub up a narrow flight of stairs and through a narrow door.

The fire is said to have prompted an explosion, which officials described as an "embrasement” - a firefighting term describing how a blaze can trigger the release of combustible gases that can then ignite violently.

This causes what English-speaking firefighters would call a flashover or a backdraft - which is when all combustible materials in an enclosed space ignite at the same time, often engulfing a room.

open image in gallery The incident has been described as one of Switzerland’s ‘worst ever tragedies’ ( Reuters )

A witness speaking to local media BFMTV described people smashing windows to escape the blaze, some gravely injured, and panicked parents rushing to the scene in cars to see whether their children were trapped inside.

The young man said he saw about 20 people scrambling to get out of the smoke and flames and likened what he saw to a horror movie as he watched from across the street.