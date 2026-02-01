Robbie Williams contacts Take That fan decades after she gave him her number

This is what happened when Robbie Williams reached out to a Take That fan decades after she gave him her number.

In footage shared by his wife Ayda on Saturday (31 January), the singer can be seen sat in bed watching a new Netflix documentary which charts the rise and fall, then rise again, of one of the UK’s biggest boybands.

One eager fan from the 1990s tells a then 20-something Williams that he can have her phone number “any day”, before proceeding to read it out.

A now 51-year-old Williams tries to ring the number, but it does not go entirely to plan.