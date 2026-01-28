Gary Barlow has revealed that he didn’t leave the house for over a year as his solo career failed to take off.

The Take That singer, 55, revealed in the band’s new Netflix docuseries that he hit 17 stone during this “excruciating” period, which saw him battle intense jealousy over Robbie William’s musical success.

“The more weight I put on, the less people would recognise me,” he said. “So I went on a mission. If the food passed me, I’d just eat it… and I killed the pop star.”

He said that during this time he began suffering with bulimia, a battle that would take him many years to overcome.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.