Trump claims latest Epstein file release clears him of wrongdoing

Donald Trump has claimed that the latest release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

On Friday (30 January), three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos were publicly posted - the largest number of documents shared by the government since a law mandated their release last year.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday (31 January), the U.S. president said: “I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping.”

The president is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest batch of files, including in correspondence between Epstein and author Michael Wolff. Trump has claimed that the men were “conspiring” to harm him politically.

Wolff has not publicly commented on Trump’s latest remarks. The Independent has reached out for comment.