Eyewitness video shows cars burning in Iran protests

An eyewitness video circulating online shows cars burning and overturned outside a police station in Azna, Iran, amid what analysts describe as the biggest protests in the country for years.

The footage captures flames and damaged vehicles as demonstrators clash with security forces, reflecting deepening unrest over economic hardship, skyrocketing inflation and widespread discontent with the government.

Protests have spread from Tehran to dozens of cities, with demonstrators chanting and confronting authorities.