‘She must be secret Traitor’ says Judy backing up fan theory

Traitors fans believe they may have uncovered the secret traitor on the show’s January 2 episode after noticing similarities in handwriting during the votes.

Judy became the first contestant eliminated at the round table this season, revealing herself as faithful. Speaking to Ed Gamble on The Traitors: Uncloaked, she speculated that her adoptive daughter, Roxy, could be the secret traitor after giving her mother a telling “look.”

Viewers also noted similarities between Roxy’s handwriting when voting for James at the round table and the notes on the previous night’s murdered shortlist, fuelling speculation online.