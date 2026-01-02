Gemma Collins has announced that she will be having a baby with fiance Rami Hawash in 2026.

The Only Way is Essex star, 44, also confirmed that she and her partner will get married in the coming year.

Collins made the announcement by posting a montage of photographs and videos of her New Year's Eve celebrations at The Ned hotel in central London.

The reality TV star has previously been open about her struggles with fertility, and described how her underactive thyroid and PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) make "every day a constant struggle."

"It was the final drink of champagne as I have a wedding to plan. Yes I’m getting married this year and yes I'm having a baby," Collins wrote in her New Year's post.