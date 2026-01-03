Venezuela shaken by series of explosions in capital Caracas

Venezuela was shaken early on Saturday (January 3) as multiple explosions rocked its capital, Caracas, amid soaring tensions with the United States.

At least seven blasts were heard around 2 a.m. local time, accompanied by reports of low-flying aircraft and plumes of smoke over several neighbourhoods.

Residents described panicked scenes as parts of the city experienced power outages and rushed into the streets.

Caracas’s government accused the US of military aggression and declared a state of emergency, saying the strikes targeted both civilian and military sites.

Donald Trump has now confirmed US action in a Truth Social post claiming, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and it’s leader,” before announcing more information would be revealed in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago at 11am EST.