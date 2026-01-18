Pete Wicks welcomes new family member after loss ‘broke his heart’

Pete Wicks has welcomed a new family member after suffering a loss he said "broke his heart."

The Only Way is Essex star, 36, welcomed new puppy Rodney after his beloved French bulldog Peggy died.

"I haven’t really spoken about it, and I don’t want to…she was irreplaceable. Getting another dog isn’t about trying to replace who I’ve lost, it’s about being able to open my heart, home and provide a safe place and love for another dog who needs it," Wicks wrote.

Wicks thanked Dogs Trust for facilitating the adoption as he shared pictures and footage of the pooch with his French bulldog Eric.