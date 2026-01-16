After dropping the bombshell she was in a secret relationship with fellow contestant Ross Garshong, The Traitors’ Ellie Buckley has revealed what the pair’s game plan was going into the show.

Following her banishment on tonight’s show, Ellie told players at the roundtable she had a confession to make before she left, admitting: “I didn’t come in here alone, I actually came in with my boyfriend - Ross.”

Speaking on Traitors: Uncloaked, Ellie explained how they planned to make off with the prize money.

“We knew there were going to be so many surprises thrown at us we would have to react in the moment,” she told host Ed Gamble.

“Our major plan was just to bond with different people in the game so we could defend each other in different social groups.”