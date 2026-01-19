Shirley Ballas has given a health update following a fall which left her in hospital.

The 65-year-old Strictly Come Dancing head judge told her followers on Saturday (17 January) that hit her head when she fell backwards off a glass dressing table. She said she was “very lucky” not to have injured her skull.

In an update posted on Sunday (18 January) as she was on her way to physiotherapy, Ballas said she would be taking some time to rest to heal her neck and back.

Ballas also issued a warning to her followers: “Never sit on a stool with a cushion, I sat on a little cushion and I slipped off it.”