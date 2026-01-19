Declan Donnelly on living with anxiety: ‘You feel like you can never sit down’

Declan Donnelly has opened up on his struggles with his mental health, admitting that he finds it difficult to “calm the voice in the back of his head”.

Appearing on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast with his co-presenter Anthony McPartlin on Monday (19 January), the host said that he deals with anxiety daily, which makes him feel like he can “never sit down”.

“I struggle with that a lot, with trying to calm that voice in the back of your head that’s going, ‘no, you should be using this time more productively’.

He credited his time in therapy five years ago as helping him work through his anxiety struggles, and is looking to go again.