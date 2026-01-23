Trump blasted as ‘international gangster’ amid Greenland dispute

Donald Trump was blasted as an “international gangster” by BBC Question Time guest Layla Moran during a debate about the US and UK's "special relationship" on Thursday (22 January), dubbing the US president an "international gangster."

The Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon told the audience in Macclesfield that the nation should have learned from the Republican's first presidency, and compared him to a school bully stealing lunch money.

Her comments came as Trump suggested the US has "never needed Nato," remarks which drew ire from Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who described them as an "insult to 457 families who lost someone in Afghanistan."

Mr Trump has also continued his threats on Greenland, saying the deal he claims to have reached will give the US “total” and indefinite access to the Danish territory.