A deer caused chaos at a Long Island bank after it smashed through a window and ran loose, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Suffolk County officers responded to a possible burglary at a Webster Bank branch after the security alarm was set off on Sunday (18 January).

When they arrived, they discovered a wild buck thrashing around the building, with footage showing the deer wrecking the office as it scrambles trying to evade police.

The officers were eventually able to safely lasso the deer and guide him back outside.

“The deer was not charged in this case, he lives to break in to another bank on another day,” the force said.