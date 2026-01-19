Sylvester Stallone shared rare footage of himself inside his home gym as the star confessed working out is getting “harder and harder”.

The 79-year-old filmed himself in front of a mirror as he told his followers that he considers his gym a “sanctuary”.

'You feel better physically, so you have the strength to arrive at your goals feeling confident and ready to face any challenge,” he said in the video, posted on Sunday (18 January).

Sharing the footage to his 37.7 million followers, Stallone, who turns 80 in July, wrote: “Every year it gets harder and harder, but that's why you gotta push harder and harder. Blood, sweat and tears.”