Police officers kicked their way into an enclosure to rescue animals after fire ripped through a zoo in Florida.

Bodycam footage shared by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows officers responding to a blaze at ZooWorld in Florida on Thursday (15 January), as they try to make their way into a burning structure that housed lemurs.

Despite the efforts of the officers, several lemurs were killed after they succumbed to smoke inhalation as a result of the electrical fire.

“We are absolutely devastated by this disaster. We loved our lemurs and like many of our guest had a pretty special bond with the entire troop,” ZooWorld said in a statement.