Badenoch accuses Starmer of having ‘brass neck’ over welfare bill defence

Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of having a “brass neck” over his welfare bill, telling the House of Commons that the legislation will “achieve nothing”.

Facing off against the prime minister at the despatch box on Wednesday (2 July), the leader of the opposition laughed off the prime minister’s dig that Labour are “clearing up the mess they [the Conservatives] made”.

“He’s got some brass neck. Has he read the papers this morning?”, she said, adding: “It is a pointless waste of time and is absolute proof that he doesn’t have a plan.”

The bill, which would see changes made to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health-related element of universal credit, passed its second reading during a crunch vote on Tuesday evening.