Moment speeding Santa and Mrs Claus stopped by police in Ohio

This is the moment that a speeding Santa gets pulled over for “flying a little too fast”.

A pair dressed as Mr and Mrs Claus were stopped by a sheriff from Fulton County in Ohio on Saturday (20 December)

“There goes my presents!,” the deputy laughed as he checked the individual’s driving licence.

“Santa! Slow your speed,” the deputy said, to which Santa replied, “I call Rudolph on you.” All three then wished each other a happy Christmas before the festively-dressed pair drove off.

“No coal was issued - just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down," the force said sharing the footage online.