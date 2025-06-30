Heartwarming moment Olly Murs consoles young fan brought to tears over seeing idol

Watch the heart-warming moment that Olly Murs consoles a young crying fan during his show on Friday (27 June).

Footage shared on Murs’ Instagram page on Saturday (28 June) shows the singer approaching a boy named Zach who was in tears whilst standing in the front row at a show at Cartmel Racecourse.

The “Dance With Me” singer asked Zach why he was upset, to which the boy wholesomely replies: “Because you’re my favourite”.

Murs gives the star-struck boy a hug before snapping a selfie, later telling the boy to “enjoy himself and dance”.

A later clip shows Zach dancing and waving in the crowd whilst Murs performs “Thinking of Me”.