Gary Lineker reveals next steps following Match of the Day departure

Gary Lineker has revealed what his next career move is following his Match of The Day departure.

Speaking to the Press Association at Glastonbury on Saturday (29 June), the broadcaster said that he has had an “amazing time” in the world of football and will “continue” to be involved in the sport through his podcast.

“I’ve got a podcast company that’s doing really well, I’ve been incredibly fortunate,” he said, hoping that the future will be “more of the same”.

Lineker announced he would be stepping down from the BBC’s flagship football programme back in November.

“It wasn't meant to end this way,” Lineker said during his final show in May, culminating a 26-year-long working relationship between him and the broadcaster.