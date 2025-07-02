Rayner says Farage ‘promised the world the moon on a stick’ over Brexit

Angela Rayner has said Nigel Farage “promised the world the moon on a stick” with Brexit and Britain has not seen any of the benefits.

Asked about the prospect of Reform UK winning a general election, she said: “Nigel Farage was the key architect for Brexit, and all these wonderful things we were going to get, and we haven't had those wonderful things.

“Now we can argue this, we were promised a lot, and we haven't had that. So I think you have to be very skeptical about people that will promise the world the moon on a stick, and then there's no detail of how they can actually deliver it.”