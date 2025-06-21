Russian daredevil performs gymnastics hanging from hot air balloon

An extreme athlete from Russia has performed a daredevil stunt, completing gymnastic turns on a bar whilst hanging from a hot air balloon with no parachute.

Sergey Boytsov, 30, performed on a horizontal bar suspended from the hot air balloon and says he was roughly 1,500 metres in the air.

The gymnastics bar can be seen tied down to a square platform that hangs from the balloon, however Boytsov appears to be untethered wearing a long gymnastics jumpsuit.