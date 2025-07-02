Rachel Reeves appeared emotional during Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday (2 July), with Kemi Badenoch saying she looks "absolutely miserable”.

The Chancellor sat next to Sir Keir Starmer whilst he took a grilling from the Commons on his watered-down welfare bill, which was passed yesterday in a crunch vote.

Before the 30-minute session Ms Reeves appeared visibly upset, with Ms Badenoch saying that the Chancellor is “toast” and a “human shield" for Sir Keir’s “incompetence”.

Ms Badenoch then suggested that the prime minister had failed to confirm whether Ms Reeves would retain her position, saying: “How awful for the Chancellor that he couldn’t confirm that she will stay in place.”

A spokesperson for the Chancellor later said that she was dealing with a “personal matter” and Downing Street quickly confirmed she was “going nowhere”.