Moment Diddy’s family arrives in court as jury resumes deliberations after reaching a verdict on most counts
The family of Sean “Diddy” Combs arrived in court Wednesday, video from The Independent shows, as jurors are set to deliberate for a third day after reaching a partial verdict in the high-profile sex-trafficking case.
Footage shows crowds gathering in front of the Manhattan federal courthouse as Combs’ family, including at least one of his sons and his twin daughters, entered the building.
Crowds scattered as the group entered on what will likely be the final day of deliberations. Jurors on Tuesday reached a partial verdict on four of the five counts after more than 12 hours.
Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. He has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
The music mogul faces up to life in prison if he is convicted on the RICO charge, another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of sex trafficking, while transportation to engage in prostitution typically carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
