Thief uses forklift to raid jewellery store before fleeing on donkey

This is the moment that a thief forced his way into a jewellery store on a forklift, before later fleeing on a donkey.

Security footage from Tuesday (10 February) shows a suspect breaking the shutters and windows of the shop in Kayseri, Turkey, where he allegedly stole 150 grams of gold.

After ransacking the store, the individual made his getaway on a donkey left waiting nearby.

The suspect was later located and arrested after police identified them through security footage.

Video shows officers digging up the stolen gold, which was then returned to its owner.