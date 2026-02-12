This is the moment a police officer was left clinging onto the side of a drug dealer’s vehicle as the suspect attempted to flee.

Body cam footage shows two Suffolk Police officers approaching Josef Zielinksi in his vehicle in November last year, with one telling him to get out of the car before opening the driver’s door.

The 33-year-old then reversed as PC Owen Turner, who had opened the driver’s door, was forced to cling onto the side. His colleague was knocked over and dragged by the vehicle.

PC Turner said he feared he “might die” and that his “colleague and friend was either seriously injured or dead”. Both officers sustained only minor injuries.

Zielinski, 33, of Arboretum Place, Barking, east London, admitted at an earlier hearing to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, dangerous driving, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 6 February to four years in prison, as well as given a three-year driving ban.