Thieves use forklift to steal ATM before dropping machine on busy Sacramento road

Two people attempted to steal an ATM using a forklift truck in Sacramento on 2 August, but the hapless thieves failed to get away with the cash machine.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office posted footage of the suspects working together to steal the Safe Credit Union ATM.

After using the forklift to load the ATM on to a pickup truck and attempting to drive away, the cash machine fell out of the truck in the middle of the road.

The attempted heist took place at around 6:15am. Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified or located according to police.