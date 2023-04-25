Trump releases new presidential campaign attack ad against DeSantis

Donald Trump has released a new attack ad on Ron DeSantis, claiming that he “saved” the Florida governor’s career.

A dramatic voiceover reads: “Unfortunately instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career. Isn’t it time DeSantis remembers how he got to where he is?” as a clip plays of Mr DeSantis teaching his young daughter to “build the wall” with toy blocks in a 2018 Trump campaign video.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll, Mr DeSantis is behind Mr Trump by 13 points (51-38 per cent).

