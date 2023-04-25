Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:54
Trump releases new presidential campaign attack ad against DeSantis
Donald Trump has released a new attack ad on Ron DeSantis, claiming that he “saved” the Florida governor’s career.
A dramatic voiceover reads: “Unfortunately instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career. Isn’t it time DeSantis remembers how he got to where he is?” as a clip plays of Mr DeSantis teaching his young daughter to “build the wall” with toy blocks in a 2018 Trump campaign video.
According to a Wall Street Journal poll, Mr DeSantis is behind Mr Trump by 13 points (51-38 per cent).
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:18
When is the King’s coronation and what should we expect?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
01:36
Swirls, laughs and tough love: Len Goodman’s best moments
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:55
Tottenham to refund fans after diabolical Newcastle match
00:50
Spurs sack Stellini as interim head coach after Newcastle thrashing
00:32
Wrexham fan recalls how Ryan Reynolds invited him to Deadpool 3 set
00:46
Man United will give everything to deny Man City treble, Ten Hag says
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:48
Moment ship deliberately sunk to create artificial reef
01:26
Harry Belafonte: Singer, actor and activist dies aged 96
00:33
Anton Du Beke fights back tears as he pays tribute to Len Goodman
00:41
Lizzo brings drag queens on stage in protest of Tennessee ban
00:47
Len Goodman knew what he’d say in ‘heaven’, says Gyles Brandreth
00:38
Watch: The King’s Troop rehearse for 6 May coronation
01:52
Sofia Richie wore £10 high street mascara on wedding day
02:10
King Charles coronation: Who are the key players in historic service?
00:23
Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance to introduce friend’s Ted Talk
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09