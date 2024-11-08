Staten Island: Trump’s New York City stronghold reacts to Republican win

Despite New York City traditionally voting Democratic, Staten Island remains a reliably red borough.

In Tuesday's election, where the Republican party won a second term in the White House, 65% of Staten Island voters supported Trump — the largest margin he’s seen in the area.

The Independent spoke to locals to understand their support, from economic policies to foreign affairs.

In Staten Island, a city that has received some 200,000 new migrants in the last two years, Trump's campaign promising mass deportations appears to have resonated.