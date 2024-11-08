Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Patrick | Friday 08 November 2024 22:56 GMT

Bernie Sanders perfectly sums up Trump’s 2024 game plan in decades-old video

Bernie Sanders appeared to sum up Donald Trump's campaign tactics in a video decades before the now-president-elect won the 2024 election.

The Vermont senator, then 61, spoke to high school students about the value of public service, the political process, and his experiences as an elected official as part of a C-SPAN and Comcast project to encourage dialogue between students and national leaders.

He described how Republicans would "split people up instead of working together."

"You split people up, and then they end up if you're a middle-class person voting against your own interests and the rich go laughing all the way to the bank," he told the students.

