Trevor Sorbie’s poignant final TV interview weeks before death

Trevor Sorbie described his pledge to “make it to Christmas” in his poignant final television interview weeks before his death aged 75 following a cancer diagnosis.

The Scottish-born hairdresser, who created the wedge cut, announced in October he had weeks to live after his bowel cancer spread to his liver.

Sorbie told This Morning just four weeks before he died that he told a nurse he would make it to Christmas when he asked whether he would live that long.

On Instagram, the hair salon said: “Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.”