This Morning guest reveals heartbreaking cancer update live on air

Trevor Sorbie opened up on being given just weeks left to live during a live interview on This Morning on Wednesday, 9 October.

The celebrity hairdresser, 75, was diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago.

Doctors have now told Sorbie that the cancer has spread to his liver and there is no more they can do.

Sorbie spoke of his determination to remain positive, describing how he defiantly told medical staff he would still be here at Christmas.

“I believe the mind is stronger than any other function,” Sorbie told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.