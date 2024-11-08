Tim Walz pokes fun at JD Vance in first speech since Donald Trump won election

Tim Walz poked fun at JD Vance in his first speech since Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election on Friday, 8 November.

The Minnesota governor returned to his home state after his running mate, Kamala Harris, conceded the results.

In his speech on Friday (8 November), Mr Walz referenced the president-elect’s VP pick’s awkward visit to a donut shop while on the campaign trail in Valdosta, Georgia, in August, when he struggled to make small talk while buying baked goods.

“I can order donuts people,” Mr Walz quipped.