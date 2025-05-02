Sian Welby on why she kept pregnancy hidden from This Morning bosses

Radio and television presenter Sian Welby has spoken about why she decided to keep her pregnancy hidden from This Morning bosses.

The 38-year-old Capital FM radio presenter revealed she was 20 weeks pregnant when she had her first stint presenting the popular ITV daytime show, but decided to keep her pregnancy hidden from bosses and co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Appearing on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she opened up to host Giovanna Fletcher about her reason for keeping her pregnancy quiet.