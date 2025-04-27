Teary-eyed Conor Benn says his defeat to Chris Eubank Jr is “hard to swallow” as he plans his revenge.

Benn was handed a unanimous decision defeat in his grudge match with Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night (26 April).

He was handed the first defeat of his professional career with all three judges scoring a 116-112 decision in favour of Eubank Jr.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” a teary-eyed Benn told a press conference afterwards.

“I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better.”