Walz sends message to Trump supporters in first speech since election loss

Tim Walz offered an olive branch to Donald Trump supporters in his first comments since the Republican’s 2024 presidential election victory.

Speaking in his home state, the governor addressed the “1.5 million of our fellow Minnesotans [who] voted for the other side in this election.”

Kamala Harris’s running mate declared that he would “swallow his pride” and “look a little harder to find common ground with our neighbors who didn’t vote like we did.

“Maybe when we get a little break from this campaign that we’re in, we’ll be able to look at each other and see not enemies but neighbors.”