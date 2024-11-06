Tim Walz and Kamala Harris’s family were in tears as they came together to watch the vice president’s concession speech following her 2024 presidential election loss to Donald Trump on Wednesday, 6 November.

The Democratic candidate’s VP pick was joined by his wife Gwen and daughter Hope.

They stood alongside Ms Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and her stepson Cole Emhoff.

In her speech, Ms Harris vowed to “keep fighting” and detailed her call with her Republican opponent following his victory, declaring that the US “must accept the results of this election.”