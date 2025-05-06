Watch Carney dismiss Trump’s Canada ‘51st state’ threats to his face

Mark Carney pushed back on Donald Trump's repeated threats to make Canada the "51st state" as the pair talked face-to-face at the White House on Tuesday, 6 May.

The meeting came days after the newly elected Canadian prime minister won his country's federal election following a campaign that focused heavily on the US president.

It was also set against the backdrop of Mr Trump’s imposition of sweeping 25 per cent tariffs.

Mr Carney reiterated that Canadians will never change their mind about joining the US after Mr Trump repeated his desire for Canada to become a US state.