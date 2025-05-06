Donald Trump takes credit for Mark Carney’s election win

Donald Trump took credit for Mark Carney’s win in Canada’s federal election as the two met at the White House for crunch trade talks on Tuesday, 6 May.

The US president told the newly-elected prime minister: “He won a very big election... I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him.”

Mr Carney secured the victory following a campaign that focused heavily on the US president.

“One of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics, maybe even greater than mine,” Mr Trump said of Mr Carney’s win.