Secret traitor reveal leaves fans convinced they could ‘win the whole thing’

The mysterious, red-cloaked secret traitor was finally revealed in Wednesday’s (7 January) episode of The Traitors.

In Saturday’s episode of the hit BBC show, traitors Rachel and Stephen were allowed to unmask the secret traitor, if they completed the task of putting a fingerprint on the portraits of contestants they wished to shortlist for murder without being detected.

After successfully completing the mission, the secret traitor’s identity was revealed in the turret.

Before the secret traitor entered, Rachel told Stephen: “Whoever walks through that door, we don’t need them.”

Fans were both delighted and shocked at the secret traitor’s identity, with one writing on X that they believe they could “win the whole thing.”