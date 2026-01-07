Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock heartbroken after husband’s ‘betrayal’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she was left “heartbroken” after her husband Andre Gray “betrayed her”.

Appearing on Paloma Faith’s Mad, Sad, Bad podcast on Tuesday (6 January), the former Little Mix singer revealed that she had “lost trust” in her husband after the couple went through a rough patch.

“I think like heartbreak is wild, like it’s awful and especially someone that you’re so madly in love with and that they can hurt you,” she shared.

The 34-year-old said that Gray, who she has been in a relationship with since 2016, has since gone to therapy as he “wanted to change and he did”.