New Molly-Mae documentary trailer lifts lid on Tommy Fury reunion

Molly-Mae Hague reunited with her former fiance Tommy Fury in a first-look trailer for Behind It All series two part two.

Three new episodes of the docuseries will be released on Amazon Prime on 16 January.

In the teaser, the 26-year-old is seen preparing to move in with the boxer again after they rekindled their relationship.

It came after the couple, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, split up in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement.

Hague and Fury, who welcomed daughter Bambi in 2023, confirmed they were back together in May 2025, during an episode of the series.