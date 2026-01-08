Sky News presenter tells guest ‘I love you’ live on air

Sky News presenter Wilfred Frost shared an unexpected on-air moment when he hugged a guest and told him he loved him during a live broadcast.

The moment took place on Thursday (8 January) on Ridge & Frost, where Frost was interviewing comedian Josh Berry, who is spearheading a campaign encouraging men to “share the love.”

After praising Berry for the initiative, Frost stood up, embraced the 29-year-old, and told him he loved him.

Laughing afterward, Frost remarked, “We’ve never met before — that was a bit weird,” while Berry admitted he genuinely enjoyed the gesture.