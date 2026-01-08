Kai Trump opens up about life with ‘Uncle B’ Barron Trump

Kai Trump has lifted the lid on Barron Trump, her “Uncle B”, in her first-ever podcast interview.

Appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday (6 January), the 18-year-old described Barron, 19, the only son of Donald Trump and Melania, as a “cool guy”.

She said that Barron, who is just one year her senior, “doesn’t like the public eye so much”.

In one moment, Paul asked Kai why her uncle was so tall, to which she pointed to the US president’s tall frame of 6”3.