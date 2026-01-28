Calum Best says mother Angie found cancer ‘quite late’ in tearful update

Calum Best has tearfully opened up on his mother Angie’s cancer treatment, revealing that the 73-year-old was diagnosed with the disease “quite late”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (28 January), the 44-year-old said that his mother, who has a strong belief in alternative treatments, saw a homeopath instead of a doctor, who diagnosed her with lyme disease.

After taking various herbs and tinctures, “which she prides herself in”, Angie continued to feel worse. She then went to a doctor who diagnosed her with colon cancer.

“You reach this point where you have to trust the medical professionals and the advice of doctors,” Calum said.