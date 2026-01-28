The King and Queen walked the red carpet as his new documentary made history as the first film to premiere in a royal residence.

Hollywood stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, and Stanley Tucci were among 222 guests at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (28 January) to view a new Prime Video documentary about Charles’s environmentalism, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

Kate Winslet, who narrates the documentary, spoke of the King’s “passionate approach towards promoting the positive change ” he hopes to see across the globe.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision releases globally on Prime Video on 6 February.